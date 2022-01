The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Harris Scott, 20, of Beaufort faces murder charges in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting death of a 5-year-old Ridgeland boy. The suspect Scott was arrested Jan. 13 by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Macon, Ga., according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO said during a drive-by shooting DeAndre Robinson was shot while he was jumping on the bed at his grandparents’ home in the Wagon Branch area.