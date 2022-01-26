HILTON HEAD ISLAND LAND TRUST ANNOUNCES NAME FOR EAGLES

Hilton Head Island Land Trust conducted a contest to name the pair of eagles that are the subject of its newly launched “Eagle Cam.” After more than 400 submissions were received from across the country, the eagles’ names selected are Harriet and Mitch. The eagles are named after Underground Railroad crusader Harriet Tubman and General Ormsby M. Mitchel, who founded the Town of Mitchelville on Hilton Head Island. Tubman spent time in the Beaufort County area as a nurse and a spy for the Union Army.