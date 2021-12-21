Hilton Head adopts plan for cultural affairs

Hilton Head Island Town Council voted unanimously to adopt a strategic plan that guides the work of the Town’s Office of Cultural Affairs, including initiatives to promote art and culture organizations and enhance quality of life for the community. The plan includes goals, strategies and tactics for several initiatives such as public art, the annual Crescendo event, historic sites and cultural preservation. A copy of the plan will be available on the Town’s website at hiltonheadislandsc.gov, and the OCA’s website at culturehhi.org. The adoption of the plan will