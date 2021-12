A Bluffton food truck owner was arrested on federal drug trafficking and conspiracy charges. According to an indictment, Isaac Jimenez Nava, 30, who owns Maiz Taqueria, is accused of working with another man, Sandy Clark to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and 40 grams of fentanyl, beginning in at least 2019. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to The Post & Courier.