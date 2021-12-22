TCL honors associate degree nursing graduates

The Technical College of the Lowcountry recognized 11 associate degree nursing graduates during a pinning ceremony at the Beaufort Mather Campus. The graduates are Stacy Bajorek, Krystal Deitsch, Isabella Fallon, Sharonda Jenkins, Rashida Johnson, Kerri Jones, Kimberly Lunceford, Katy Sandoval, Brittany Shuman, Kayla Sikes, and Nikole Wright. TCL’s two-year ADN program prepares graduates to practice as registered nurses. Students experience on-campus learning using high-tech simulation equipment and receive intense additional hands-on practice at clinical sites located throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties.