Hilton Head Island Town Council extends town manager's contract

Hilton Head Island Town Council voted 7-0 to extend the contract of town manager Marc Orlando and give him a bonus of $15,000. Orlando began working for the town on Feb. 22, 2021. The terms of the contract were amended to coincide with the February start date and continue through February 21, 2025. After 2025, the contract will automatically extend for one-year periods unless terminated. “We are very pleased with Marc’s performance and with the accomplishments of Town staff during his time with the Town,” said Mayor John McCann.