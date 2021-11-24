MEET THE WINNERS Reader's Choice 2021

69,956 readers made their voices heard. THANK YOU, HILTON HEAD FOR MAKING US THE NO. 1 MAGAZINE IN YOUR TOWN.

BEST OF THE BEST

ACCOUNTANTS ★ JUNE & ASSOCIATES, CPA

They’re keeping your books straight and orderly, and now they can add a Readers’ Choice Award to their books. Congrats!

ART GALLERY ★ ART LEAGUE OF HILTON HEAD GALLERY

Inspiring local artists and helping them grow has been the mission for decades, and we get to reap the benefits by enjoying world-class works right here on the island.

BANK ★ WELLS FARGO

Hitch up the wagon! Wells Fargo has earned a spot in our Readers’ Choice Awards winners’ circle.

CAR DEALERSHIP ★ O. C. WELCH FORD

The man with the goat proves once again why he is the car-dealing G.O.A.T.

FAMILY PLANNING LAWYER ★ KENNEDY & BLACKSHIRE

More than 40 years’ experience goes into every case, helping clients through their most troubling times. Our readers responded with a decisive victory.

FINANCIAL ADVISOR ★ C.J. TASSONE, CFP®, CHFC®

Our readers trust C.J. with their financial future and with their vote for favorite financial advisor.

GATED COMMUNITY ★ HILTON HEAD PLANTATION

It’s the feeling of community and camaraderie that sets Hilton Head Plantation apart. OK, the golf and restaurants probably help.

HEATING AND AIR COMPANY ★ GOCHNAUER AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING

Here in the Lowcountry, air conditioning is more than a luxury. It’s a lifestyle. And we only trust the best, giving the win to Gochnauer.

INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY ★ J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP

Beyond simply transforming commercial and residential spaces, J. Banks Design Group has created the visual language of the Lowcountry — chic, sophisticated, elegant and yet endlessly comfortable and approachable.

INSURANCE COMPANY ★ C.J. TASSONE, CFP®, CHFC® - PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

It stands to reason that if you trust him with your money, you trust him with everything else, earning C.J. Tassone dual wins.

LAWYER GENERAL PRACTICE ★ BAUER & METRO, P.C.

At Bauer & Metro, their slogan is Justice Must Be Won. Apparently, so must Readers’ Choice Awards!

MORTGAGE COMPANY ★ MORTGAGE NETWORK, INC.

A local approach with global resources has combined to make Mortgage Network the island’s choice for years. As such, we’ve been delighted to name them our favorite year in and year out.

NONPROFIT GROUP ★ VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE CLINIC

Hilton Head Island’s homegrown clinic has touched the world, providing care for countless patients from coast to coast.

PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER ★ BAUER & METRO, P.C.

The team at Bauer & Metro prove themselves as your clear favorite.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY ★ BEACH PROPERTIES OF HILTON HEAD

When locals want that second home to earn them worry-free passive income, they know to turn to this year’s winners, Beach Properties.

REAL ESTATE LAWYER (TIE) ★ JEFF REILLEY, REILLEY LAW FIRM, LLC ★ LAUREN WILLIAMS - PATTERSON LAW FIRM

Lauren Williams and Jeff Reilley share our readers’ respect. They each earned a well-deserved win.

REAL ESTATE AGENT ★ JAMES WEDGEWORTH

The man who has come to embody Hilton Head Island real estate picks up another Readers’ Choice Award!

REAL ESTATE COMPANY ★ CHARTER ONE REALTY

In a year that saw thousands of new residents flocking to our island, Charter One was there to welcome our new neighbors.

RETIREMENT FACILITY ★ THE CYPRESS OF HILTON HEAD

There’s a real shine to the golden years at The Cypress, polished to a brilliance by their excellent facilities and top-notch care.

WEDDING VENUE ★ HONEY HORN PLANTATION

What better place to say “I do” than surrounded by the sheer beauty of the Lowcountry at its finest?

LOCAL BAND ★ YOUNG N RESTLESS

All Rick and Zane need is two guitars to have you dancing the night away. They’ll have your toes tapping and hands clapping.

DAYCARE AND PRE-K ★ THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN DAY SCHOOL

For generations islanders have trusted their young ones to take their first steps into the world of education under the care and guidance of First Presbyterian.

HIGHER EDUCATION ★ TECHNICAL COLLEGE OF THE LOWCOUNTRY

Expanding on their world-class culinary program has helped put TCL on the map in a big way, making them the smart choice for Readers’ Choice Awards glory.

KIDS ACTIVITIES/CLASSES ★ HILTON HEAD ISLAND RECREATION CENTER

A beautiful renovation has propelled the island’s go-to spot for fun, fitness and friendly competition into a new era of serving the island.

SCHOOLS K-12 ★ HILTON HEAD PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Prep has been molding young men and women into some of the finest adults we know for generations, earning them another win.

APPETIZER ★ WISEGUYS

What, you think you’re just gonna start with an entrée? Fugedaboudit. The rest of the menu amazes, but don’t sleep on the creative fare coming out on small plates.

ASIAN ★ OKKO JAPANESE SUSHI & HIBACHI RESTAURANT

Fantastic food in a chic, contemporary atmosphere has made OKKO the clear favorite for islanders.

BARBECUE ★ ONE HOT MAMA’S

Slow-smoked and perfectly fork tender, Orchid and crew know their Q.

BURGER ★ CHARBAR CO.

What more can you say about a burger place that took the top burger award in their very first year and never looked back? How about “I’ll take mine medium”?

BURRITO ★ JAVA BURRITO COMPANY

The island’s favorite spot for mouth-watering Mexican-inspired creations wraps up another win for favorite burrito. But then, wrapping it up is kind of their thing.

CRAB LEGS ★ HUDSON’S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

Andrew Carmines and company are downright evangelical when it comes to offering the freshest seafood. Appropriately, their crab legs are simply divine.

EUROPEAN (NON-ITALIAN) ★ CHARLIE’S L’ETOILE VERTE

The green star has been a shining beacon for the island’s culinary scene since before the island had a culinary scene. Their laid-back refinement pairs beautifully with their delectable French fare.

FRENCH FRIES ★ CHARBAR CO.

You know what goes best with the island’s best burger? The island’s best fries. You know what goes even better with the island’s best burger? More of the island’s best fries.

FRIED CHICKEN ★ PUBLIX SUPER MARKET

We’re glad that these guys also sell paper towels, because we start drooling just thinking about their delectably golden crispy fried chicken.

HEALTHY MENU ★ HEALTHY HABIT

Pioneering the concept that healthy food can be, get this, delicious, Healthy Habit isn’t just changing habits. They’re changing lives, one smart decision at a time.

ITALIAN ★ OMBRA CUCINA ITALIANA

The truly authentic Old World appeal of Ombra has been their calling card since day one, making them a perennial favorite in this category.

MARGARITA ★ HOLY TEQUILA!

Assuming you can count an exclamation point as a word, tequila is literally their middle name. Of course they’re going to have a mind-blowing margarita.

MEXICAN/SOUTHWESTERN ★ SANTA FE CAFÉ

There’s always something new and exciting on the menu at Santa Fe Café, blending the finest ingredients and techniques from across the southwest into a culinary fiesta for the senses.

MILKSHAKE ★COOK OUT

This thick and creamy masterpiece is an absolute delight.

OYSTERS ★ HUDSON’S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

A place that was quite literally built on oysters is naturally going to have the best in town. Sit right on the dock and you can watch them come in, then enjoy them fresh out of the water.

PIZZA ★ GIUSEPPI’S PIZZA & PASTA

When the United States Pizza Team (it’s a thing, look it up) hankers for a slice, they choose Giuseppi’s. And so does Hilton Head.

SALAD ★ HEALTHY HABIT

It’s a rare thing to attach a word like “craveable” to a salad, but if you’ve tried the inspired creations at Healthy Habit you’ll understand. If everything healthy tasted this good, we’d all be supermodels.

SANDWICH ★ GRUBY’S NEW YORK DELI

Piled high with mouth-watering authentic ingredients, every sandwich at Gruby’s is a new adventure in Gotham’s finest flavors.

SEAFOOD ★ HUDSON’S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

You can watch it come in off the boat, and have it on your plate minutes later. If you want fresher seafood, you’ll need to grow gills.

SOUTHERN ★ LOWCOUNTRY BACKYARD

Dave Peck and his crew have created a true icon of the island’s culinary scene at Lowcountry Backyard, with mouth-watering food served in.

STEAK ★ CRANE’S TAVERN & STEAKHOUSE

This New Orleans Road standout has been everyone’s go-to, visitors and locals alike, for decades. Choice cuts, expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection. This is steak done right.

SUSHI ★ HINOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Chef Chi-Chi puts on dinner and a show behind the sushi counter at Hinoki, rolling up fresh ingredients that will put a smile on your face.

TACO ★ FIESTA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

For years, we’ve been finding out what secret blend of ingredients and spices makes Fiesta Fresh so good. Until we figure it out, rigorous testing will just have to do.

VEGETARIAN/VEGAN ★ DELISHEEYO

The most voracious carnivore on earth would be tempted to go plant-based after sampling the delectable vegan fare on offer at delisheeyo.

WINGS ★ ONE HOT MAMA’S

Try every flavor on the menu. Then try them all again. We promise, you’ll never get bored. You may find a new favorite every time, though.

BARBER SHOP ★ CROWN & ANCHOR BARBER CO.

The classic hometown barbershop returns, with styles that will have you looking dapper and an atmosphere that will make you want to stick around for a while.

FITNESS CENTER ★ LAVA 24 FITNESS

Helpful coaches, a clean environment and top-of-the-line equipment are all part of the enduring appeal at LAVA 24 Fitness. That’s how they keep getting reps in at our Readers’ Choice Awards.

HAIR SALON ★ ENLITEN SALON

When Hilton Head Island needs to look fierce, we head to this jewel of New Orleans Road. We always walk out looking fabulous.

MASSAGE THERAPY ★ FACES DAYSPA

The iconic island institution scores another win based on their signature stress-busting treatments and techniques.

MEDICAL SPA ★ LUX ~ A MEDICAL SPA

Feeling good means feeling good inside and out, and the dedicated experts at LUX A Medical Spa are just the people to leave you feeling amazing.

NAIL SALON ★ FACES DAYSPA

It’s not just about melting away stress, it’s about looking fierce when you’re done. For decades, this is where islanders have gone to make it happen. Can Faces pull off the trifecta?

SPA ★ FACES DAYSPA

They can! Hitting the hat trick for massage, nails and spa, Faces proves once again why it’s been our readers’ favorite spot to escape.

YOGA/PILATES ★ THE ART OF MASSAGE AND YOGA WELLNESS SPA

It’s a win for The Art of Massage and Yoga Wellness Spa! For getting centered or getting toned, this is where our readers turn, and they have voted accordingly.

APPLIANCE STORE ★ BILLY WOOD APPLIANCE

The big boxes have nothing on the deep expertise, personal attention, and high-end brand names on display at Billy Wood.

ARCHITECT ★ ZENOS MORRIS - COURT ATKINS

Giving back to the community while bestowing on us buildings that define Lowcountry class, Zenos Morris designs a win in our Readers’ Choice Awards.

BLINDS/WINDOW COVERING COMPANY ★ LIBERTY WALLCOVERINGS AND WINDOW BLINDS

Blinds, shades, drapes… At Liberty Wallcoverings and Window Blinds, they put the treat in window treatments.

CABINET COMPANY ★ N HANCE WOOD REFINISHING

For complete overhauls or just a light refinishing, your kitchen is not complete until you’ve given N Hance a call.

CARPET/FLOORING COMPANY ★ FLOORS TO GO BY HIGH TIDE

The little local shop with the great big selection and world-class service proves that Hilton Head Island loves quality and craftsmanship.

ELECTRICIAN ★ OCEANSIDE ELECTRIC

Seeing as they’ve been wiring the Lowcountry in projects big and small for more than 30 years, this win shouldn’t come as a shock.

GRANITE/STONE/MARBLE COMPANY ★ STONEWORKS

What are the well-dressed kitchens and baths of the Lowcountry wearing this season? You’ll find out with a visit to Stoneworks, where gorgeous counters are just the start.

HOME BUILDER ★ THE TWELVE OAKS GROUP

Wake up! Your dream house awaits. And the award-winning crew at The Twelve Oaks Group is the perfect team to make that dream a reality.

HOME FURNISHINGS STORE ★ J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP

Beyond simply transforming commercial and residential spaces, J. Banks Design Group has created the visual language of the Lowcountry — chic, sophisticated, elegant and yet endlessly comfortable and approachable.

LANDSCAPING COMPANY ★ THE GREENERY INC.

Our own homegrown success story takes home another win, proving that they can grow beautiful plants and a legacy of winning.

MOVING COMPANY ★ A PERFECT MOVE, INC.

To say these guys have been busy lately is an understatement. But even with so many new residents to help welcome, they found time to score a win.

OUTDOOR STORE ★ OUTSIDE HILTON HEAD FLAGSHIP STORE

It’s hard to imagine a Hilton Head without Outside Hilton Head, and even after all these years, they’re still our first stop on every new adventure.

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER ★ THE GREENERY INC.

It only stands to reason that a company grown from seeds of quality and service would produce the kind of blooms to earn them this win.

PEST CONTROL ★ HILTON HEAD EXTERMINATORS

We don’t run a “Roaches Choice Awards,” but if we did, we’d imagine these guys would lose. Thank goodness Hilton Head Exterminators is on our side.

PLUMBER ★ BUTLER’S PLUMBING

Having been stopping leaks and busting clogs since 1981, Butler’s Plumbing has racked up a slew of awards over the decades. Turns out doing things the right way pays off.

POOL COMPANY ★ CLEARWATER POOL SERVICES

When your water needs to be absolutely sparkling (which is always), trust the folks who have taken home a win in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

RENOVATIONS ★ TOTAL DESIGNS CONCEPTS INC.

Fine British craftsmanship meets good old Yankee knowhow at TDC, and the result is some of the most gorgeous homes in the area.

ROOFING/FABRICATION ★ ALLIANCE ROOFING

Raise the roof for this year’s Readers’ Choice Award winners, Alliance Roofing.

TREE REMOVAL/ARBORIST ★ JONES BROTHERS TREE SURGEONS

Knowing what to cut and what to keep makes all the difference in keeping your trees beautiful. With this win, Jones Brothers proves they know how to do it right.

ACUPUNCTURE ★ BETH SCHOON/INTEGRATIVE PAIN RELIEF

The ancient art of acupuncture meets a comprehensive approach to pain relief, meaning that the aaahhhs have it.

ALLERGIST ★ DR. THOMAS C. BELLER, MD — ALLERGY AND ASTHMA CENTER OF BEAUFORT COUNTY

You can’t be too careful with a runny nose; fortunately, Dr. Thomas C. Beller has the expertise and experience to have you breathing easy.

CHIROPRACTOR ★ (TIE) FRAUM CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE HEALTH ★ DISCOVER SPECIFIC CHIROPRACTIC

They’re cracking backs and cracking open the champagne over their victories in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

DENTIST (COSMETIC) ★ DR. MATTHEW MASTROROCCO, DMD

Dr. Matt takes home a well-deserved win for pioneering the radical concept that dentistry should be… enjoyable. Radical concept, right?

DENTIST (FAMILY) ★ ROC DENTAL GROUP

We know it’s their job and everything, but even so, the friendly staff at ROC Dental Group always has us smiling.

DERMATOLOGIST ★ MAY RIVER DERMATOLOGY LLC

Racking up a Reader’s Choice Award win, May River Dermatology proves that their appeal is more than just skin-deep.

DOULA/MIDWIFERY SERVICES ★ THE ART OF MASSAGE AND YOGA WELLNESS SPA

The beauty of natural childbirth takes a steady hand and a big heart. You’ll find both at The Art of Massage and Yoga Wellness Spa.

ENT DOCTOR (EAR, NOSE, THROAT) ★ DR. DAVID MAURER, MD

These days, you can’t be too careful with a stuffy nose and a sore throat. Thankfully, Dr. Maurer is there with years of experience and expertise.

FAMILY MEDICAL PROVIDER ★ STEPHEN LUTHER, MD

Young and old alike have come to trust Dr. Luther with their health and the health of their family, and they’ve trusted him with their vote!

IN-HOME CARE ★ RIGHT AT HOME

Compassionate care makes all the difference at Right at Home, making them this year’s Readers’ Choice Award winners.

OB/GYN ★ ADVANCED WOMEN’S CARE

Putting the care in women’s care, Advanced Women’s Care earns raves for their bedside manner and a Readers’ Choice Award, to boot.

OPHTHALMOLOGIST (EYE DOCTOR) ★ BISHOP EYE CENTER

Anyone who has trusted Bishop Eye Center with their vision probably saw this win coming.

OPTOMETRIST (VISION CARE) ★ BISHOP EYE CENTER

See things clearly and trust your eyes to the very best.

ORTHODONTIST ★ MAGINNIS ORTHODONTICS

Brace yourself for another win for Maginnis Orthodontics!

ORTHOPEDIC ★ DR. MARK DEAN - BEAUFORT ORTHO

Whether you’re looking to put that spring back into your step or get your golf game back up to par, Dr. Dean is the man to see.

PEDIATRIC DENTIST ★ KIDZ PLANET- THOMAS H. MORS

Getting kids to go to the dentist can be… well, like pulling teeth. At Kidz Planet, though, they make it an appointment your kids will look forward to.

PEDIATRIC PRACTICE ★ PALMETTO PEDIATRICS OF THE LOWCOUNTRY

It’s not just the stickers and lollipops —these folks prove themselves with every visit as extremely capable and caring when it comes to your kids.

PHARMACY ★ BURKE’S PHARMACY

Experience, expertise and good old-fashioned customer service are just what the doctor ordered when it comes to earning another Readers’ Choice Awards win.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST ★ HORIZON REHABILITATION & SPORTS MEDICINE

When you’re injured or just in need of some rehab, you want someone you can trust at every step of your recovery. Just look to the horizon and you’ll find them.

PLASTIC SURGEON ★ DR. FREDERICK WENIGER- WENIGER PLASTIC SURGERY

Transforming lives one patient at a time, Dr. Frederick Weniger has earned this year’s award and the trust of countless patients.

PRE-NATAL MASSAGE ★ THE ART OF MASSAGE AND YOGA WELLNESS SPA

Also winning for midwifery, The Art of Massage shows they have mommies-to-be covered every step of the way.

DOG TRAINER ★ PAWS ON LEARNING

Frankly, we know a few people who could benefit from Paws On Learning’s brilliant approach to behavior. For your dog, there’s no better teacher.

PET BOARDING ★ EVERGREEN PET LODGE

Doesn’t your furry friend deserve a five-star experience? They’ll find it at Evergreen, this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards winner.

PET GROOMING ★ EVERGREEN PET LODGE

Like any five-star resort, Evergreen offers the full spa experience for your pet. They may not want to come home.

PET SUPPLY STORE ★ PETSMART

Hilton Head Island loves its furry, four-legged friends. And whether they need food, medicine or a new toy, PetSmart has us covered.

VETERINARIAN ★ PLANTATION ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The folks at Plantation Animal Hospital have spent years keeping our beloved furry friends happy and healthy, earning them the top spot in this year’s awards.

BAKERY ★ HILTON HEAD SOCIAL BAKERY

From its Shelter Cove storefront, Hilton Head Social Bakery has quietly launched a revolution in decadent baked masterpieces.

BAR/LATE NIGHT ★ REILLEY’S GRILL & BAR

It’s common knowledge that every islander should have a story that begins with, “This one time at Reilley’s.” If you don’t, get one.

BARTENDER ★ RETT COLLERAN - PRESTIGE MIXOLOGY

Craft cocktails wherever you need them, and serious mixology skills have made Prestige Mixology the hottest thing in cold drinks.

BEER SELECTION ★ HILTON HEAD BREWING COMPANY

The ever-rotating taps at HHBC provide beer lovers with a kaleidoscope of styles and flavors, making every visit to the taproom a new adventure.

BREAKFAST ★ PALMETTO BAY SUNRISE CAFÉ

Surprising absolutely no one, Hilton Head Island’s personal breakfast nook has taken home another win on the strength of their mouth-watering menu and smiling service.

BREWERY ★ HILTON HEAD BREWING COMPANY

HHBC has been creating brews that the island loves for years, proving with every sip that they are the true masters of the craft.

BRUNCH ★ PALMETTO BAY SUNRISE CAFÉ

Wrapping up the entire pre-lunch part of the awards, Palmetto Bay keeps its early day dominance rolling with a brunch win.

CATERING COMPANY ★ SERG TAKEOUT KITCHEN

The folks at SERG knock it out of the park with every concept they introduce. So, of course, their concept for an amazing party is going to be a mouth-watering blast.

CHEF ★ TREY PLACE - THE COOKING SCHOOL AT MICHAEL ANTHONY’S

Expertise and a passion for culinary excellence have made Trey Place a mentor for the island’s aspiring foodies, and the clear choice for favorite chef.

COFFEE SHOP ★ JAVA BURRITO COMPANY

Coffee and burritos in one spot shouldn’t work. And yet somehow the rich aromas of freshly roasted beans just seem to pair so perfectly with crave-worthy Mexican.

COUNTER SERVICE ★ JAVA BURRITO COMPANY

Of course, the staff at Java Burrito is the friendliest on the island. How could you spend your day there and not have a blast?

DELI ★ GRUBY’S NEW YORK DELI

The most authentic New York City experience you can get without booking a flight to the Big Apple, Gruby’s has this category ordered up.

DESSERT MENU ★ MICHAEL ANTHONY’S CUCINA ITALIANA

Food fact: Enjoying an entire Dolce Mista della Casa by yourself does not constitute cheating on your diet. It’s actually just a mouth-watering education in Italian dessert mastery.

FINE DINING ★ MICHAEL ANTHONY’S CUCINA ITALIANA

There are island icons, and then there is Michael Anthony’s. An institution and Italian inspiration, they have earned this win.

FOOD TRUCK ★ BIG DOG TACOS

Their bright red, graffiti inspired truck demands attention, and then their deliciously authentic tacos keep that attention until the very last bite.

HAPPY HOUR ★ THE MARKET CAFE AT MICHAEL ANTHONY’S

Feeling every bit like that classical Italian countryside watering hole, The Market Café has created an indelible continental atmosphere in the heart of the island.

KID-FRIENDLY ★ SALTY DOG

Be honest, you say you’re going for the kids, but you just want to get your picture taken with Jake, don’t you? It’s OK, we’re all kids once we step into the Salty Dog.

LUNCH ★ THE MARKET CAFE AT MICHAEL ANTHONY’S

Whether you enjoy it there or take it home and trick your friends into thinking you’re a much better chef than you are, it’s hard to beat the Italian fare at The Market Café.

NEW CHEF ★ JOSH O’NEILL AT THE GOLF CLUB AT INDIGO RUN

Bursting onto the scene with his upscale approach and fresh ingredients, Chef Josh O’Neill is setting a new standard at Indigo Run.

NEW RESTAURANT ★ THE MARKET CAFE AT MICHAEL ANTHONY’S

When you take a concept as universally loved as Michael Anthony’s and give it an approachable, metropolitan remix, of course people are going to love it. Your votes prove that.

OUTDOOR DINING ★ HUDSON’S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

There’s something about sitting out on the over-water patio at Hudson’s, watching the boats roll in with today’s catch as you sip a cocktail, that creates pure magic and earns wins from our readers.

PET FRIENDLY ★ BLACK MARLIN BAYSIDE GRILL

Our furry friends’ favorite spot to see and be seen, the patio at Black Marlin is a true destination for pets and the people who love them.

RESTAURANT STAFF ★ MICHAEL ANTHONY’S CUCINA ITALIANA

Ever friendly and trained to share the restaurant’s reverence for ingredients and techniques, everyone at Michael Anthony’s epitomizes hospitality.

SPORTS BAR ★ REILLEY’S GRILL & BAR

The good-times atmosphere at Reilley’s makes it the ideal neutral territory for even the most die-hard Clemson and Carolina fans to share a drink and enjoy the game together. If we held international summits here there’d be world peace by basketball season.

TAKE OUT/CURBSIDE ★ FIESTA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

These folks have their curbside game working flawlessly, years before everyone else had to follow suit.

WATER VIEWS ★ HUDSON’S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

Whether it’s a breathtaking sunset through their panoramic windows or right out over the water on their patio, you can’t get any closer to the water unless you’re dining on a boat.

WINE SELECTION ★ MICHAEL ANTHONY’S CUCINA ITALIANA

The fertile fields of Italy find their ultimate expression on the wine racks at Michael Anthony’s, side by side with an entire world of inspired varietals.

BRIDAL BOUTIQUE ★ BIRDIE JAMES

Do you know where to get the most stunning bridal gown for your big day? Our readers said, “I do.”

CHILDREN’S CLOTHING ★ ISLAND CHILD

Whether it’s a special occasion, a photo shoot, or you just have a young fashionista on your hands, this is the place to keep them looking dapper.

FLORIST ★ FLOWERS BY SUE

Flowers by Sue has been the runaway favorite in this category for years. Stop in and smell the roses, and you’ll quickly see why.

GIFT/NOVELTY STORE ★ GIFTED HILTON HEAD

Fun fact: Gifted Hilton Head has won favorite gift store every year it’s been in operation. Filled with items you never knew you needed and boasting something for everyone, they’ve had this award wrapped up.

GROCERY STORE ★ HARRIS TEETER

We can always count on the huge selection, fair prices and friendly faces at Harris Teeter to brighten our day. They have this win in the bag.

HARDWARE STORE ★ ACE HARDWARE OF HILTON HEAD

Want to know why this hometown favorite took home the win? It’s right in the jingle. Ace is the place.

HEALTH FOOD/VITAMIN STORE ★ WHOLE FOODS MARKET

We’ve all been taking a closer look at our health lately, meaning we’ve been seeking out the kind of wholesome and healthy items you’ll find at Whole Foods.

JEWELRY STORE ★ FORSYTHE JEWELERS

A true icon of the island, Forsythe has been blinging out locals and visitors alike for 40 years.

MEN’S STORE ★ PALMETTOES

Dressing up or dressing down, the well-heeled island gentleman always knows where to go for the dapper duds that dazzle.

NEW BUSINESS ★ HAZEL DEAN’S

Sea Pines has found itself a brand-new spot for fine gourmet cheese, beer and wine. And our readers have found their new favorite place to gear up for their festivities.

SHOPPING CENTER ★ SHELTER COVE TOWNE CENTRE

This open-air cornucopia of shopping, dining and entertainment has been a smash hit ever since it opened, and a clear favorite among our readers.

SPORTING GOODS STORE ★ PLAYER’S WORLD OF SPORTS

The true champions of this category, Player’s World of Sports has a track record of Readers’ Choice Award Wins.

THRIFT SHOP ★ THE CHURCH MOUSE BOUTIQUE THRIFT SHOP

Great prices and a great cause. What’s not to love?

TIRE STORE ★ ISLAND TIRE & AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES

Between all the Readers’ Choice Award wins and various other accolades, do you think these guys are tired of winning? We didn’t think so.

TOY STORE ★ HILTON HEAD TOYS - HARBOUR TOWN

The lost art of playtime is born again with every visit to Hilton Head Toys, giving kids of all ages something to cherish.

WINE & SPIRITS STORE ★ ROLLERS WINE & SPIRITS

Going above and beyond your typical wine & spirit store offerings puts Rollers into the winner’s circle. Cheers!

WOMEN’S STORE ★ THE PINK PINEAPPLE

The great Cyndi Lauper once said that girls just want to have fun. For proof, check out the now award-winning fiercely fun apparel at The Pink Pineapple.

AUTO DETAILING ★ AUTO SPA

When your ride must be flawless, these are the experts to give it that showroom-quality shine inside and out.

AUTO REPAIR ★ H & H AUTO SERVICE INC.

Local since before local was a thing, H&H have been clear favorites for auto repair with consistency for years.

CARPET CLEANING ★ HIGH TIDE RESTORATION & CLEANING

Stains, burns, spills and water damage get swept away when the High Tide truck rolls in. An appreciative island has named them the favorite for their efforts.

EVENT PLANNING COMPANY ★ SIGNATURE CATERING & EVENTS BY SERG

The people behind your favorite restaurants are obviously going to bring their culinary ‘A’ game to your party, but it’s the atmosphere they create that makes them winners.

HOME CLEANING ★ HH CLEANING SERVICES, LLC

Your forever home or rental property isn’t truly clean until it’s been given the white-glove treatment by HH Cleaning Services.

PERFORMING ARTS VENUE ★ ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA

We’re just so happy to have live theater back that we’d be willing to watch it anywhere. Being able to take in a show amid the elegance and sophistication of the Arts Center, we’re feeling a little spoiled.

PHOTOGRAPHER ★ BROOKE SIMONS PHOTOGRAPHY

With this win, Brooke Simons makes it two in a row, capturing our readers’ votes with her keen eye for detail and outstanding skills.

TECH SUPPORT COMPANY ★ CAROLINA IT

Why did Carolina IT win for favorite Tech Support Company? Because they didn’t want to crash the party! Get it? Crash? We’ll see ourselves out.

TELE COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER ★ HARGRAY COMMUNICATIONS

The biggest little telecom in town, Hargray has been keeping the Lowcountry wired since day one.

BIKE STORE & RENTALS ★ THE BIKE DOCTOR HILTON HEAD

For anyone looking to take advantage of our bike trails, the doctor is in.

BOAT DEALER ★ THE BOATHOUSE

More people than ever are getting out on the water, and they’re heading to The Boathouse to make all their nautical wishes come true.

HOTEL ★ THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ISLAND RESORT & SPA

For a staycation, group outing or welcoming guests, locals know The Westin will give the red-carpet treatment to one and all.

OUTDOOR EXCURSION/TOUR COMPANY ★ ISLAND EXPLORER

Climb aboard one of their 12-person skiffs and enjoy an intimate day of basking in our area’s aquatic majestic.

PRIVATE GOLF CLUB ★ LONG COVE CLUB

As challenging as it is drop-dead gorgeous, Long Cove Club’s 7,000 yards of Pete Dye brilliance take home this year’s prize.

PUBLIC GOLF CLUB ★ HARBOUR TOWN GOLF LINKS

The island’s most famous landmark isn’t just the candy-cane lighthouse. It’s also the 18 holes of pure magic around it.

TENNIS CENTER ★ PALMETTO DUNES TENNIS & PICKLEBALL CENTER

PD nets another win in our Readers’ Choice Awards, and we have to tell you — we love it.

TRAVEL AGENCY ★ VALERIE WILSON TRAVEL INC.

All the buying power of a big agency with a boutique approach — when you’re ready to see the world, make this your first stop.

WATERSPORT RENTAL COMPANY ★ H2O SPORTS

Tourists and locals alike know where to go when they want to get some adrenaline pumping out on the waves.



THANK YOU, BLUFFTON FOR MAKING US THE NO. 1 MAGAZINE IN YOUR TOWN.

LAWYER GENERAL PRACTICE ★ REBECCA HALE - HALE & HALE, P.A.

All hail Bluffton’s choice for favorite Lawyer, Rebecca Hale of Hale & Hale.

MORTGAGE COMPANY ★ MORTGAGE NETWORK, INC.

Mortgage Network secures yet another win in this category on the strength of their service, expertise and decades of service to the Lowcountry.

NONPROFIT GROUP ★ BLUFFTON SELF HELP

Those folks with the red aprons have done a lot of good over the years, helping change lives and elevating Bluffton as a community. For that, they’ve earned this top spot.

PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER ★ OLIVETTI, MCCRAY AND WITHROW LLC

Helping their clients through the toughest times, the top-notch attorneys at Olivetti, McCray and Withrow LLC are your favorite.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY ★ COASTAL RENTALS

Offering peace of mind that’s never more than a phone call away, Coastal Rentals has been the people’s choice, and now it’s the favorite of our readers.

REAL ESTATE LAWYER ★ MIKKELSON LAW FIRM

Buying or selling a home is stressful enough as it is. Mikkelson Law Firm helps ease the pain with a streamlined approach that makes closing a breeze.

REAL ESTATE AGENT ★ ROBERT MOUL

One of the top-producing real estate brokers in the country, Robert Moul makes it two in a row with this Readers’ Choice Awards win.

REAL ESTATE COMPANY ★ COLLINS GROUP REALTY

Buying or selling, the real estate professionals at Collins Group Realty are always first on Bluffton’s speed dial, making them this year’s clear winners.

RETIREMENT FACILITY ★ VINEYARD BLUFFTON ASSISTED LIVING & MEMORY CARE

Offering all the comforts of home and then some, like their exquisite dining program, Vineyard has set itself apart from the pack and earned the top spot.

WEDDING VENUE ★ HEWITT OAKS: WEDDINGS+EVENTS+RETREATS

For that fairy tale Southern wedding, it’s tough to beat 25 acres of majestic live oaks and stunning lakeside views.

LOCAL BAND ★ DEAS GUYZ

It’s not a party until Deas Guyz show up. Then it’s a toe-tapping, head-bopping bacchanalia with a soundtrack of the best songs you’ve ever heard.