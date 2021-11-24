LOWCOUNTRY TEAMS EARN STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With a final-round team score of 315, May River High School won the SCHSL Class AAAA Gi r l s Golf State championship, the team’s second consecutive state crown. Hilton Head High finished second. Bluffton placed eighth. May River’s Kylie Bowes (147) finished second for the individual title. Hilton Head’s Alexia Milbrandt (151) was fourth. May River’s Robbin Zetrouer (156) and Claire Green (162) tied for sixth and 10th.
In swimming, Hilton Head Christian Academy’s boys took third in the SCISA state Class AA/A championships. Jack Ussery (100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle) and Levi Eidson (500 free) were individual state champions. John Paul II’s Aubrey Porada won a girls state crown in the 500 free to lead the school to a fourth-place finish. Hilton Head Prep’s Sterling Burd earned two individual titles (200 and 500 free) in the girls Class AAA meet.