District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. Census. Beaufort County will launch a website with information and, eventually, the maps for public comment, a news release said.

A redistricting video posted to YouTube will provide a virtual option for all citizens unable to attend. Public meetings (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.): Dec. 1 (public hearing for Districts 8, 10, 11 at Hilton Head Island Recreation Center); Dec. 2-6, staff will take public comments; Dec. 5, final two maps will be presented to the executive committee to decide which map to recommend for approval; Dec. 13, first reading at County Council meeting; Jan. 10, second reading at County Council meeting; Jan. 24, final Reading at County Council meeting. Find your district at gis. beaufortcountysc.gov/voterregistration/. For more information, contact Dan Morgan at danielm@bcgov.net or 843-255-2535.