Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Applications Available

Applications for the 2022 Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Awards are available online for all Beaufort and Jasper County high school seniors. The Heritage Classic Foundation will name new scholars from the 2022 graduating class.

Each scholar can receive a four-year grant totaling up to $16,000 or $20,000. Since the program was instituted in 1993, 353 graduating seniors have been named Heritage Scholars. Applications can be found at heritageclassicfoundation. com. All applications must be completed by Jan. 15, 2022. The 2022 scholars will be recognized at the 54th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, April 11-17, 2022.