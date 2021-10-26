More than 230 people participated in the Pockets Full of Sunshine “Fun in the Sun for Everyone” day on Sept. 11, held in front of Marriott’s Surf Watch on Hilton Head Island. The event gave special needs children and adults and their families the opportunity to enjoy the beach in a safe and inclusive setting. The event was helped by 60 “ community connection ” volunteers who taught participants how to surf, paddleboard and encouraged those who attended to play beach games and build sandcastles.

SECOND HELPINGS’ FILL THE NEED PROGRAM COMPLETES ITS FOURTH YEAR

October marked the fourth anniversary of Second Helpings’ Fill The Need program, benefiting Palmetto Breeze Transit passengers. The program has helped hundreds of families by providing groceries every week to the transit passengers who travel each day to work on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton, a news release said. Each week, Second Helpings delivers rescued food to Palmetto Breeze, where Palmetto Breeze staff unload and store it. Every Thursday, Second Helpings volunteers and, with the help of Palmetto Breeze staff, sort and distribute the food to the transit agency’s regular commuter passengers.

THE GREENERY GIVES BACK TO VETERANS

More than two dozen employees from The Greenery, Inc. and their families volunteered on the morning of Sept. 11 to install sod, plantings and mulching at Operation Patriots FOB retreat in Ridgeland. The Greenery provided labor and volunteer support, including planting sod and plants, plus mulching. OPFOB operates on a 268-acre recreational property in Ridgeland where combat veterans and their families are invited to participate in recreational peer-topeer experiences.

UNITED WAY OF THE LOWCOUNTRY LAUNCHES ANNUAL COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN

The United Way of the Lowcountry’s 2021 Annual Fundraising Campaign is underway in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Funds raised during the annual campaign support local United Way partner agencies in Beaufort and Jasper counties. United Way supports 38 health and human services programs at 23 vetted partner agencies in Beaufort and Jasper counties. For more information, visit uwlowcountry.org.

TCL PRESIDENT SELECTED TO BECOME RILEY FELLOW

Dr. Richard Gough, president of the Technical College of the Lowcountry, joins distinguished leaders from across South Carolina to participate in the Diversity Leaders Initiative, an award-winning Furman University’s Riley Institute program. The program equips participants with tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, a news release said.

BLUFFTON TO HOST 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Town of Bluffton will host its 50th annual Bluffton Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, through Bluffton’s Historic District. Bluffton’s tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3, at Martin Family Park followed by Santa’s Workshop at DuBois Park’s Pavilion. The movie, “Elf,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park. Deadline for parade applications is Nov. 10. For more information, contact Lyndee Simoneaux, special event manager, at tobchristmasparade@townofbluffton.com

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY RECEIVES NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AFRICAN AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS GRANT

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry received a grant from the Department of the Interior, National Park Service funded through the Historic Preservation Fund and African American Civil Rights grant program. The funds will support the Community Foundation’s Second Founding of America Fund, which is undertaking three projects: the restoration of the historic Deacon’s Study Cottage at Brick Baptist Church on St. Helena Island within the Penn School Historic Landmark District; the restoration of the foundation of the Grand Army Hall of the Republic; and the restoration of a freedman’s cottage both of which are in downtown Beaufort’s Historic Landmark District.

PORT ROYAL NEIGHBORHOOD ON HILTON HEAD ESTABLISHES CHARITABLE FUND

Residents in the Port Royal neighborhood on Hilton Head Island are launching a fund to leverage charitable donations to address needs in the greater Lowcountry, a news release said. The Port Royal Community Charitable Fund will make grants to local nonprofit organizations through Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. First grants are expected to distributed in early 2023. The fund will select a yearly grant theme that reflects the greatest needs from among arts and culture, health, human services, education, community development, the environment, and animal welfare. Visit, portroyalcommunitycharitablefund.org.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ALLOCATION OF $5.2 MILLION IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS

The Town of Hilton Head Island will receive more than $5 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. Town officials plan to use the funds to assist Island residents, improve security and technology at Town Hall, and invest in infrastructure improvements (water, sewer and broadband), a news release said.

SOLICITOR’S OFFICE JUVENILE PROSECUTOR WINS AWARD FROM U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Christine Grefe received the Ernest F. Hollings Award for Excellence in State Prosecution for her juvenile caseload work in Family Court. Grefe has been a prosecutor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2004. Grefe was recently nominated to serve on Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Council.

SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB TO UNVEIL REIMAGINED GOLF FACILITIES

Sea Pines Country Club will unveil its reimagined golf experience this month, featuring a new bag drop station, expanded practice facility, a complete re-grassing of the course’s tees, greens and fairways, a new indoor teaching and practice center, Golf Shop updates with coastal-style furniture, fixtures and finishes, and a new golf cart fleet, a news release said. The tee area at the new practice range is four times larger and accommodates twice as many golfers with 18 hitting bays. The range floor was lengthened by 25 yards, allowing for 260 yards of carry. The course’s greens sport TifEagle Bermuda grass.