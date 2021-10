Martin Sauls III received the Order of The Palmetto Award from Gov. Henry McMaster. Sauls, a Ridgeland resident and owner of Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton and Ridgeland, served as Jasper County coroner for 40 years. Sauls was appointed by the governor in 1980 as coroner. He was elected to the position in 1981 and served the county until 2020.