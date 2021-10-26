LOWCOUNTRY SCHOOLS SWIM TO SUCCESS

Hilton Head, Bluffton and May River high schools swam well at the SCHSL Class AAAA boys state championships. Blaise Minckler had two runner-up finishes to help Hilton Head High place fourth. Bluffton took seventh. May River was 12th. Minckler finished second in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Hilton Head was third in the 400 free relay and fourth in the 200 free relay. Bluffton was fourth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 free relay. Dominic Edl of Bluffton was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Carter Hawkes was fifth in the 500 free and the 100 fly. May River’s Jacob Lally was fourth in the 50 free and the 100 free.