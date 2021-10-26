HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOODS INITIATIVE

The Town of Hilton Head Island launched its Historic Neighborhoods Permitting and Design Studio, which is designed to assist property and business owners with property development permits; family compounds and family subdivisions; conceptual site designs; addressing; property access; business licenses and other resources. Historic neighborhoods include Squire Pope, Little Stoney, Big Stoney, Jarvis, Jonesville, Old House Creek, Spanish Wells, Gardner, Chaplin, Marshland, Grassland, Big Hill, Mitchelville and Baygall. For more information, contact Sheryse DuBose, PhD, at 843-341-4683 or at SheryseD@hiltonheadislandsc.gov