ALEX MURDAUGH FACES CHARGES RELATED TO MISSING FUNDS

Prominent former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, related to the insurance funds in the death of a former family housekeeper, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division. He was taken into custody after being released from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Fla., according to SLED. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Murdaugh was denied bond. In September, Murdaugh resigned from the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA law firm after being accused of misappropriating funds.