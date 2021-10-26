TOWN OF HILTON HEAD NAMES LAKE AT IN HONOR OF PUBLIC PROJECTS DIRECTOR

The Town of Hilton Head Island dedicated the lake at Jarvis Creek Park, now named Lake Liggett, in honor of Scott Liggett, its former director of public projects and facilities. He died in February. Town staff, along with Liggett’s former coworkers, family and friends, gathered on the bank of Lake Liggett to unveil a sculpture, “Swell of the Sea,” in recognition of his contributions to the island. Liggett served the town for 30 years. He began his career with the town as an assistant engineer, was promoted to town engineer and then became its Director of Public Projects and Facilities.