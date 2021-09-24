Community Connection

The Low Country Kappa Delta Alumnae Chapter earned the top award for Programming Excellence at the KD National Convention. The local Kappa Deltas also were recognized for participating in “Shamrock Projects,” raising funds for Child Abuse Prevention of Beaufort. They were one of eight chapters in the United States to win the Alumnae Chapter Achievement Award.

HHI ROTARIAN LEADS RELIEF EFFORT FOR NEW ORLEANS RESIDENTS

Ron Farsetti, Bruce Pitkin and six vehicles from Hilton Head Island and Pensacola Clubs arrived in New Orleans to deliver emergency provisions to those who needed help after Hurricane Ida. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue donated 24 tarps, while members of First Presbyterian Church of HHI and Hilton Head NextDoor donated diapers, baby wipes and formula. Curry Printing donated signage for the vehicles that delivered the supplies to New Orleans. In total, $79,000 worth of items were contributed. Ron and Sharon Farsetti spent $23,000 of their own money to gather the needed supplies, a news release said. Earlier this year, Farsetti was recognized by the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island as the recipient of the annual Four-Way Test Award, which honors those who go above and beyond Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

UNITED WAY RECEIVES DONATION FROM FOOD LION FEEDS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

United Way of the Lowcountry received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors. UWLC will use the gift to purchase non-perishable food items and water to include in backpacks for people experiencing homelessness in Beaufort and Jasper counties, a news release said. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

HILTON HEAD HEALTH NAMED BEST IN THE COUNTRY

Hilton Head Health’s Indigo Spa has been named the best hotel spa in America and Hilton Head Health was named second-best wellness retreat in USA Today’s 10Best lists. Hilton Head Health has been in the top 3 since 2017. According to 10Best, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to select the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION OF S.C. HONORS HILTON HEAD ISLAND WITH ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Town of Hilton Head Island received a Municipal Achievement Award for its rehabilitation of storm water pump stations. The city won in the public works category. Twenty-seven cities and towns submitted their projects and initiatives for consideration in the annual awards. “Hilton Head Island solved current problems in its stormwater system, but also planned for the future to protect residents, businesses and visitors,” said Todd Glover, executive director for the Municipal Association.

HILTON HEAD NAMED TOP ISLAND IN U.S.

Hilton Head Island was named the No. 1 island in the Continental U.S. in the Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. This is the fifth time that Hilton Head Island has been chosen for this award. In 2020, Hilton Head Island tourism accounted for a $1.37 billion economic impact for the area, a Town of Hilton Head news release said. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was ranked the No. 2 domestic airport in the U.S.

Among the Top 10 South Carolina hotels and resorts, the Lowcountry was represented by: Montage Palmetto Bluff (No. 2), The Inn & Club at Harbour Town (No. 5), Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort (No. 6), Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa (No. 7), The Westin Hilton Head Resort & Spa (No. 9), and the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort (No. 10).

SOLICITOR’S OFFICE AND HOPEFUL HORIZONS HOST NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE EXPERT

Officers and victim advocates from around South Carolina trained in domestic violence risk assessment last month, hosted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Hopeful Horizons. Dr. Jacquelyn C. Campbell of Johns Hopkins University’s training was live-streamed by the Solicitor’s Office to a statewide audience.

In the 1980s, Campbell developed a danger assessment to help victims understand the threats they face. She has spent the decades since refining the tool and teaching officers and advocates how to use it, a news release said. Nationally, about half of all female homicide victims are killed by a husband, boyfriend or former intimate partner, according to Campbell.

Attorneys, service providers and victim advocates from several agencies were among the participants.

Representatives from the Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton County sheriff’s departments; Beaufort, Hardeeville and Bluffton police departments; and the University of South Carolina Beaufort police also attended.

ROTARY CLUB OF BLUFFTON ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS

The Rotary Club of Bluffton is accepting applications from local 501(c)(3) organizations for grants awarded through their charitable- giving program. The Club offers grants up to $5,000 to qualified nonprofits.

To qualify, organizations must serve individuals or families that live or work in or near Bluffton. Grants are awarded for projects that align with one of Rotary’s six focus areas: promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; save mothers and children; support education; or grow local economies.

The deadline for submitting applications is Oct. 15. For more information, visit blufftonrotary.org.