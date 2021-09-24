A Lowcountry WONDERLAND

Kathy Chittenden, newly named general manager of the 97-acre facility, said “the finishing touches are being completed, and I’m so excited to showcase it to the public.”

The Hilton Head National RV resort, located in Greater Bluffton just a mile from the flyover to Hilton Head Island, is drawing near to its grand opening.

Bill Palmer, President of Scratch Golf LLC, which owns the RV resort as well as the adjacent 18-hole championship golf course, said he expects “our RV resort will soon be among the top-rated RV parks in the entire South because of the quality of our new facilities and amenities, coupled with the unique location between Hilton Head Island’s numerous attractions and the shopping opportunities and historic sites of Bluffton.”

Located alongside Bluffton Parkway, the RV resort, which is expected to debut later this month or early November, has 301 rental-only, landscaped sites. It is intended to complement the award-winning golf course which Scratch Golf originally built in 1989 and continues to operate.

Chittenden said the large concrete motorcoach pads will have full hookups with 30/50 amp service. She said “every pad has WiFi, HD cable and a fire pit. The resort is open to all Class A, B and C motorhomes, 5th wheels plus all towable 18-feet or over that are less than 10 years old.”

In addition to the 18-hole championship golf course guests at Hilton Head National will have the following features:

MULTI-PURPOSE CLUBHOUSE

An expansive clubhouse includes an open-style casual bistro with indoor-outdoor seating and full-service bar that looks out to a beach-access pool. There is a fireplace with TVs plus a retail store that’s part mini-mart and pantry. It also includes a fully equipped fitness center with cardio and strength machines, a deluxe arcade with skeet-ball, air hockey and the latest video games, private showers and a laundry facility. Outside there is a basketball court, bocce ball courts and pickleball courts.

WATER’S EDGE

An exclusive adults-only section, this has panoramic views of the large lagoon and the golf course. It boasts an intimate pool with an oversized hot tub, sundeck, fire pit and privately plush cabanas for rent. Inside has a full-service bar, lounge with wide-screen TV, card room, private individual showers and laundry.

DOG PARK

A three-acre, all-grass park provides two completely fenced-in separate landscaped areas plus dog-agility apparatus, a water-misting system and sun shading for the dogs to relax. Additionally, there is a “state-of-the-art” dog washing station with elevated washing tubs so the dogs can be bathed at a comfortable height.

BEACH ACCESS POOL AND LAZY RIVER

The beach-access pool is 8,500 square feet and gradually increases from ankle deep to 5 ½ feet at its deepest point. There is a Tiki Bar at one end and a centerpiece island with colorful chaise lounges for sunning plus a dozen pool-side cabanas. A 400-foot Lazy River flows from the main pool and passes beneath a waterfall bridge. There are spray loops and wet-deck springs to delight small children.

CHILDREN’S PLAYGROUND

Swings, slides, shoots and climbing apparatus appeal to youngsters while toddlers have their own ground-level merry-go-round, spring riders and a playground cottage to explore.

WALKING TRAIL

The resort has a 2.1-mile pathway system. It winds in and around the 97 acres. Its pressed stone, concrete surface is four feet wide and easy on the feet. Bicycles can use the pathway system, but golf carts are not allowed.

Paved roads run throughout the park; and as the park matures, Palmer said there will be generous landscaping, including live oaks and other large-specimen trees.