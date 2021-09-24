Lowcountry Attorney Involved In Shooting

Alex Murdaugh, a well-known Lowcountry attorney who reported that his wife and youngest son were shot and killed in Colleton County in June, was shot Sept. 4 on a road in Hampton County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Murdaugh was treated for a wound to his head. Murdaugh later resigned from the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA law firm after being accused of misappropriating funds, according to Bluffton Today.

His license was suspended by the S.C. Supreme Court. SLED opened an investigation into the allegations that Murdaugh misappropriated funds. On Sept. 14, SLED arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of Murdaugh. A news release said a Colleton County man, Curtis Smith, was charged with assisted suicide. The affidavit said the suspect was directed by Murdaugh to shoot him. Murdaugh admitted to giving Smith a firearm and told him to kill him so his life insurance policy would be paid out (valued at $10 million) to his other son, according to SLED. Murdaugh was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.