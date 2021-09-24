Palmetto Breeze Transit Launches “Bluffton Breeze” Transit Service

The Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority, operators of Palmetto Breeze Transit and The Breeze Trolley, has launched a year-round fixed-route transit service with the launch of the new Bluffton Breeze. Bluffton Breeze will operate Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., serving much of the Bluffton and Buckwalter Parkway thoroughfares. The service is free through the end of 2021, with a $1 per-trip fare beginning in January 2022.