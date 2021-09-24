Finalists Named for Beaufort County School District Teacher Of The Year

The Beaufort County School District named five finalists for the 2021-22 teacher of the year award. The finalists are Oana Bejan, special education teacher at Hilton Head Island High School; Ann Buckley, special education teacher at Hilton Head Island Middle School; Christopher Crabb, dance teacher at Mossy Oaks Elementary School; Lynne Sunday, media specialist at H.E. McCracken Middle School; and Aimee Whitesell, biology teacher at Battery Creek High School. The District Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall. Megan DeWeese is the current teacher of the year.