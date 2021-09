The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra announced its 2021-2022 40th Anniversary Season, which will include nine Orchestra Series programs, two outdoor Pops concerts to launch the season, two Symphony Under The Stars concerts, and the 25th Hilton Head International Piano Competition. The season represents the 10th anniversary of John Morris Russell as music director.

The season kicks off with two free outdoor Pops concerts. The first is Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park in Bluffton. On Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., the HHSO will perform at Lowcountry Celebration Park at Coligny. For more information, visit hhso.org , or call the HHSO at 843-842-2055.