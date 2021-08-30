Community Connection

Isabella Gonzalez, Zien Cordray, Renee Mitchell, Astrid Bautista and Daniella Azar were named Deep Well Project scholarship recipients. Each has earned help with tuition and books at the Technical College of the Lowcountry. Deep Well will also help with childcare, gas cards and laptops or printers if needed. For information about Deep Well’s scholarship program, visit deepwellproject.org or call 843-785-2849.

BERKELEY HALL CLUB GARNERS INDUSTRY HONOR

Berkeley Hall Club has been recognized as one of “America’s Healthiest Clubs,” a prestigious distinction given to around 100 top-ranked private clubs across the nation. Berkeley Hall has also been named among the top 100 Platinum Clubs of America for 2020-2021, and as a Distinguished Club by Club Leaders Forum, prestigious honors attained by only the finest clubs in the world.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS NEARLY $770,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $769,765 to 151 students through 196 scholarship awards. The recipients will attend more than 71 different colleges and universities. Since 1994, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded more than $8.5 million in scholarships.

TOWN OF BLUFFTON RECOGNIZED WITH MUNICIPAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Town of Bluffton received a Municipal Achievement Award for its Wright Family Park. The town won in the 10,001-20,000 population category, a news release said. The property, vacant since the 1990s, is located on the May River and features the Squire Pope Carriage House, a structure with more than 150 years of history. The Municipal Association of SC initiated the Achievement Awards in 1987 to recognize and encourage innovations and excellence in local government.

FIRST TEE — THE LOWCOUNTRY RECEIVES $20K DONATION

The Arthur M Blank Futures Foundation awarded First Tee — The Lowcountry a $20,000 donation. The check was presented by Bill Fuentes, board member at First Tee – The Lowcountry, and general manager at PGA Tour SuperStore, during a Crescent Golf Club Par Class for kids. The donation will help grow the local chapter of The First Tee and is part of a broader initiative by the Blank Foundation to sponsor First Tee programs, a news release said.

HILTON HEAD TO RECEIVE $10,000 GRANT FOR ARTS & CULTURE EVENTS

The Town of Hilton Head Island has been awarded a $10,000 sponsorship from T-Mobile in support of the 2021 Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade and Crescendo Festival. The sponsorship will expand outreach efforts for free cultural opportunities in the community such as a Grandparents’ Day Free Lantern Making Workshop, school performances at local elementary schools by the jazz group The Little Big Band, and a free pops performance of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra at Lowcountry Celebration Park. This year’s Crescendo Celebration of Arts & Culture is set for Oct. 10-Nov. 13. The Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade will be on South Forest Beach on Nov. 13.

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION WINS PUBLISHING AWARDS

The Sun City Hilton Head Community Association was recognized for its work in print and digital communication by two national publishing competitions. The Sun City Hurricane Preparedness Guide was honored with an Award of Excellence in the 33rd annual APEX Awards competition, a news release said. The Association also received four awards in the 2021 National Mature Media Awards program, which is organized by the Mature Market Resource Center. The SunFit video channel and the Video Library on www.SunCityHiltonHead.org produced in partnership with the Bluffton-based videography company Crescent Moon Pictures, each captured a gold Mature Media Award. The other Mature Media Awards included a gold award for the monthly City Life eNewsletter and a merit award for the June issue of SunSations.

NEW INITIATIVE AIMS TO ATTRACT AND RETAIN NURSES IN THE LOWCOUNTRY

The South Carolina Nurse Retention Scholarship is designed to attract and retain nurses who continue to work in Beaufort County. A foundation has been established through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry to provide funds to eligible candidates. The SCNRS aims to provide $6,000 per year direct payments to new BSN graduates who can demonstrate that they are providing direct patient care in Beaufort County. Nurses would receive a payment of $3,000 after each confirmed six-month period of local employment in an approved setting. For more information, visit scnurseretention.org.

FORMER PGA GOLFER WALKS 108 HOLES TO BENEFIT LOWCOUNTRY GOLF COURSE

Former PGA Tour golfer Michael Sims enjoyed a 108-hole round recently that raised more than $7,000 to benefit Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Jasper County. The Hundred Hole Hike was hosted by the North County Junior Golf Association at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, Calif. The funds will allow the Congaree Foundation to nurse “The Sarge” back to life and offer local high school students the chance to establish a home course at no cost, a news release said. The course in Ridgeland has been active since the 1960s.

BRIGHT IDEAS TEACHER GRANTS AVAILABLE

Applications are available for Palmetto Electric Bright Ideas grants, which provides funds for innovative classroom-based projects. Deadline to apply is Sept. 10. Since Palmetto Electric launched the program in 2004, teachers in southern Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties have received over $603,000 in grants. For more information, email brightideas@palmetto.coop or call 843-681-0075.