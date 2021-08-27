Lowcountry Teams Reach Dixie Youth World Series

The 10-and-under all-stars from Bluffton and the 12-and-under squad from Hilton Head Island represented South Carolina in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series played Aug. 7-12 in Laurel, Mississippi. The Bluffton Minors All-Stars finished their postseason campaign 12-3, including a South Carolina state title. The team went 2-2 at the Dixie World Series. The team opened with a 13-3 win over runner-up Georgia. The Hilton Head O-Zone All-Stars won a state crown before losing twice at the World Series. Hilton Head’s postseason run ended with an 8-3 record. The Dixie World Series includes the state champions from 11 states and a host team.