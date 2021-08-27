Boys & Girls Clubs of The Lowcountry CEO Announces Retirement

Chris Protz, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry, plans to retire Dec. 10. Protz has worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs for 46 years, including the past nine years as CEO. “It has been a great privilege to work with some incredible, dedicated staff and board volunteers who are so committed to helping young people, particularly those who need our services the most,” Protz said.

“Together we have made a huge difference for so many kids.” During his tenure the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry has grown from five Clubs to nine, extending services from 595 youth per day to over 1,000 per day, a news release said. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry board of directors has established a CEO Search Committee. The goal is to have a new CEO in place by November.