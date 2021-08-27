Hilton head Adopts Land Use Recommendations Benefitting Gullah Geechee Neighborhoods

Hilton Head Town Council voted to expand its Land Management Ordinance which will primarily benefit properties in the historic Gullah Geechee neighborhoods. The ordinance will define and include uses for family compounds and family subdivisions, a news release said. The family compound amendment allows multiple homes to be built on a single parcel of land with decreased setbacks, buffers, and access widths.

The family subdivision amendment allows property to be subdivided without putting in the required infrastructure up front. This gives a family the option to build on the parcel or save it for future generations. The amendment has requirements for access easements and rights of way. The amendments are expected to help families better preserve land for future generations.