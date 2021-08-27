USCB Student Launches Program to Reduce Waste on The Beach

University of South Carolina Beaufort senior Bethany McDonald launched Finnegan’s Sharing Shack July 31 at Driessen Beach Park. The initiative is designed to reduce waste and promote sustainability by recycling beach gear for free for visitors and locals, a Town of Hilton Head news release said. McDonald and Haven Banks, also a USCB student, encourage beachgoers to take what they need from an array of toys, tents, towels, chaise lounges and more. The inventory at Finnegan’s Sharing Shack is salvaged from the beach and collected from local resorts, sanitized and offered to new owners.

Finnegan’s Sharing Shack is a collaboration between USCB and the Town of Hilton Head Island and is sponsored by the University’s Center for Event Management and Hospitality Training. It is at Driessen Beach Park Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of September.

For more information, contact Bethany McDonald at blm8@email.uscb.edu or 304- 546-9246.