Hilton Head Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann signed a local state of emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission. The emergency order went into effect Aug. 16. McCann encourages residents to wear masks in enclosed areas with other individuals; get an approved COVID-19 vaccine; practicing good hand hygiene; and practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, a news release said.
The emergency order gives Town Manager Marc Orlando the authority to implement administrative changes in how the organization functions during the emergency and allows for virtual public meetings. Orlando requires the public to wear face coverings inside of town buildings.