Community Connection

Chatham Capital Group, with offices in Savannah, Ga., and Hilton Head, is celebrating its 25th year in business. The company oversees more than $500 million in assets for individuals, families and related charitable entities.

KBRS FISHING TOURNAMENT BENEFITS HOME BUILDERS SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The KBRS Hard Core Cobia Tournament in June at the Skull Creek Boathouse helped raise more than $7,000 for the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Education Foundation. KBRS donated $1,500. This is the 29th year the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Education Foundation awarded scholarships to graduating seniors from Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties.

MOSS CREEK GARDEN TOUR RAISES MONEY FOR CHARITABLE FUND

The Moss Creek Hidden Beauty Garden Tour raised more than $4,000 for the Moss Creek Charitable Fund. The tour held in June featured 12 gardens. The Moss Creek Charitable Fund supports local charities and programs in the Lowcountry through an annual grants process. The application deadline for 2021 is Sept. 15. Contact Linda Watson, Grants Chair, for more information at librarunner@yahoo.com.

SEA PINES’ RACQUET FACILITIES RANKED 14TH IN THE U.S.

The tennis and pickleball center at Sea Pines Country Club is ranked among the “Top 45 Racquet Facilities in the U.S.” by Club + Resort Business (C + RB), coming in at No. 14 on the inaugural list. In addition to its tennis offerings, the club installed a USA Pickleball Association regulation surface in 2020. A new Pickleball Patio featuring outdoor furniture, umbrellas, comfort stations and an information board was part of the project.

PALMETTO BREEZE TRANSIT CAMPAIGN RECOGNIZED FOR MARKETING EXCELLENCE

The American Public Transportation Association recognized the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority’s “Being Kind is a Breeze: Chalk-the-Stops” kindness campaign from August 2020 with a first-place transit marketing and communications award. The award is one of the most prestigious honors that transit agencies and their industry partners across North America can receive for excellence in marketing and communications, a news release said. The first-place certificate will be presented to Palmetto Breeze’s marketing consultant and APTA member, Lost Art Communications, in October at APTA’s 2021 Marketing & Communications Workshop in Philadelphia, Pa.

COASTAL CAROLINA HOSPITAL NURSE EARNS EXCELLENCE IN NURSING AWARD

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare said Bana Stajic is Coastal Carolina Hospital’s most recent Daisy RN Award recipient. Before accepting a staff RN role in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Stajic worked as a travel nurse serving in the hospital’s medical/surgical unit.

SECOND HELPINGS AND VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE CLINIC OF HILTON HEAD PARTNER

Second Helpings and Volunteers in Medicine Clinic have started a food program to help VIM Clinic clients. Starting July 1, VIM Clinic began distributing a bag of nonperishable food items to clients who are food insecure. The program is made possible by a grant and donations provided by members of St. Luke’s Church on Hilton Head.

GULLAH GEECHEE CULTURAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR NAMES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Victoria Smalls has been named executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Smalls, a National Park Ranger with the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in Beaufort, is from St. Helena Island. Smalls served on the 13-member federal commission as a South Carolina Commissioner from 2016-2020. She is a public historian, educator, arts advocate, and cultural preservationist, a news release said.

THE LITERACY CENTER ANNOUNCES STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP

The Literacy Center has created a scholarship in honor of one of its longtime tutors. The Joe Distelheim Award will fund two $500 annual scholarships for students at The Literacy Center. The awards will go to adult students nominated by tutors and chosen by a tutor panel. As of mid-July $33,000 has been raised, Executive Director Brad Steele said. For more information, visit theliteracycenter.org.

HHI COMPUTER CLUB AND HILTON HEAD REGIONAL HEALTHCARE TEAM UP

The Hilton Head Island Computer Club, in collaboration with Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, helped residents get registered for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. In February, 20 HHI Computer Club volunteers assisted more than 100 people. By the end of March, 250 people obtained vaccine schedules with this help. To learn more about the Club, visit HHICC.org.

TOWN OF HILTON HEAD LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

The Town of Hilton Head Island has a new website at hiltonheadislandsc.gov. The website redesign features easier navigation, refreshed content and improved functionality, a news release said. It features a citizen self-service portal for submitting and tracking requests for building permits and an open data portal featuring interactive maps, dashboards and data to help people learn about community development, town projects, parks, recreation, transportation and other topics.

BOOK DROP BLITZ ENCOURAGES SUMMER READING

The Beaufort County School District has partnered with The United Way of the Lowcountry, The Public Library Foundation of Beaufort County, and The Pat Conroy Literary Center to provide free books to children this summer. Through Aug. 14, free books will be available for students at Beaufort County lending libraries, and public libraries throughout Beaufort County. There are 19 locations. Aug. 1-7, “The Sea Island’s Secret” by Susan Diamond Riley; Aug. 8-14, “P is for Palmetto” by Carol Crane, illustrated by Mary Whyte. For more information, visit beaufortschools.net.