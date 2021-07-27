Tropical Storm Elsa Knocks Out Power, Brings Down Trees

Trees and power lines were knocked down the night of July 7 and early July 8 during Tropical Storm Elsa. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said it responded to more than 66 incidents, including 33 trees fallen in the road. Palmetto Electric reported approximately 19,800 outages on Hilton Head Island at the height of the storm, a HHI Fire Rescue news release said. Bluffton Township Fire District said it received six reports of trees falling on houses.

No injuries had been reported. Rain soaked the Lowcountry with a reported 4-5 inches of rain in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. Wind gusts of 81 mph were recorded on the Calibogue Sound at 11:13 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The National Weather Service said a storm survey confirmed there were tornadoes in Port Royal and Parris Island.