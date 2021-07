Beaufort County sued its auditor Jim Beckert for his “failure and refusal” to perform his duties, according to a lawsuit filed July 9. The suit alleges Beckert has a “contentious and adversarial” relationship with county employees and officials and he’s made “frequent threats or promises not to do things that state law plainly requires him to do.” The suit says the county seeks for Beckert, an elected official, to do “what he is statutorily required to do.”