Community Connection

More than 80 people gathered at Veterans Park in Bluffton recently to officially kick off the Don Ryan Center for Innovation’s new HEROES Initiative. The event featured Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka declaring the day as the “Bluffton Heroes Day.” She issued a proclamation to mark the day in honor of the launch of this program to help the Lowcountry’s heroes transition to business ownership. The program is open to all military, veterans, police, firefighters and EMTs in the region who are interested in business ownership or who have an idea for a business looking to take it to the next level.

ROTARY CLUB OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND HONORS PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICERS

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head recognized law enforcement officers and firefighters chosen by their organizations with the 2021 Rotary Public Service Recognition Award. Cpl. Andrew Calore was named Officer of the Year. Cpl. Calore has been with the Beaufort County police force since 2010. He is assigned to the Southern Investigations Section, which includes Bluffton and Hilton Head. The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Captain Lee Jenkins. Jenkins is also a paramedic. Jenkins has been with the fire department since 2006.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS $58,000 IN GRANTS

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded more than $58,000 to two programs that support healthcare and education. South Carolina Nurse Retention Fund received a $25,000 grant to support “reverse scholarships” to recent BSN graduates to keep them in Beaufort County. The University of South Carolina Beaufort received a “last dollars in” grant for up to $33,075 to fund a summer math program for low-income students of Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School. The summer program will provide a 10-day, intensive summer enrichment program, providing instruction and support to students.

PEACOCK SUBARU HONORED WITH NATIONAL “LOVE PROMISE GOLD AWARD”

Subaru of America, Inc. has honored Peacock Subaru with its “Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Gold Award,” which is reserved for “elite Subaru retailers who exhibit remarkable dedication to providing both exceptional customer service and making a positive impact in their communities,” a news release said. Peacock Subaru supports the Hilton Head Humane Association, Inner City Night Shelter, The Outside Foundation, the Palmetto Animal League, and Greater Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine.

ROTARY CLUB OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND NAMES SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island selected students Lupita Gomez and Michael Calamari to receive a scholarship of $4,000 per year for a maximum of four years. Gomez is a graduate of Hilton Head Island High School, where she was a member of JROTC and the recipient of a Rotary Youth Leadership Award. She has been accepted by the University of South Carolina Honors College. Calamari is a graduate of Hilton Head Island Prep School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and of student council member. He will attend Clemson University to pursue a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.



SCHOOL DISTRICT HONORED WITH MILITARY PURPLE STAR DISTINCTION

The South Carolina Department of Education designated the Beaufort County School District a Military Purple Star School District in recognition of its dedicated programming and resources in support of military families.

Beaufort County School District currently serves approximately 1,500 children from active-duty military families stationed at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and Naval Hospital Beaufort.

GULLAH ARTWORK INSTALLED BY TOWN OF HILTON HEAD

The Town of Hilton Head Island has installed mural panels outside the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island. Produced in partnership with the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island and the Town’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the murals were created by African American artists to teach about the history of the Gullah community, a news release said. Artists Beverly Baynes, Tony Burns, and Amiri Farris licensed the images in support of the initiative. Core themes of the murals are family, community and ingenuity.



“Art is core to the Gullah experience, so it makes sense that we would use it as a tool to tell our story,” said Louise Miller Cohen, Executive Director for the Gullah Museum. The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island reopens July 3. More information about Community Creates can be found at https://culturehhi.org/about/community-create-initiatives/

CEFA AWARDS INAUGURAL SCHOLARSHIP

The Hilton Head Area Council of Estate and Financial Advisors, Inc. awarded its inaugural 2021 CEFA Scholarship to Hilton Head High School senior Mya Clayton. Clayton plans to major in medicine. The $1,000 CEFA Scholarship is awarded to a student planning to enter the estate planning and financial professional fields and is open to any graduating high school student in southern Beaufort County, Hilton Head Island and Bluffton. The scholarship is in memory of James C. Moore.

VILLAGE OF WEXFORD DONATES $1,000 TO NONPROFITS

The Village at Wexford hosted Wine Down Wednesday to benefit nonprofits. The event raised $1,000 each for the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head and Pockets Full of Sunshine.

BLUFFTON ARTIST WINS AT PICCOLO SPOLETO JURIED ART EXHIBITION

John Kenney of Bluffton earned best painting at the 2021 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston for his work, entitled “Soiree.” The exhibition highlights recent work of artists across South Carolina.