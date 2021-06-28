Palmetto Bluff bought by Developers

Henderson Park Capital Partners and South Street Partners formed a joint venture to purchase Palmetto Bluff, a 20,000-acre property in Bluffton. London-based Henderson Park Capital is a private equity real estate company. South Street Partners is a private equity real estate investment firm based in Charlotte and Charleston. The developers plan to construct a second golf club, according to a news release. Other development will focus on the construction of Anson Village, which will open access to a large waterfront space and the southern Intracoastal Waterway. The community includes Forbes’ Five-Star Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.