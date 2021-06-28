LPGA returns to Moss Creek

The South Course at Moss Creek Hilton Head hosted 16 players from the LPGA’s Legends Tour in a warm-up for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open held in August. The field collectively represented 65 LPGA Tour wins. Cathy Johnston-Forbes, a major championship winner on the LPGA Tour, from Kitty Hawk, N.C., won the $6,000 prize, shooting a 1 under-par 71. The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the LPGA, showcasing golfers aged 45 and over. Moss Creek has a history of hosting LPGA events. The Moss Creek Women’s Invitational was an official LPGA Tour event from 1976 to 1985.