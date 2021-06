Three administrators were selected to serve as executive directors for the Beaufort County School District: Chad Cox, Ed.D., Mona Lise Dickson and Celestine LaVan, Ed.D. Cox has 18 years of educational experience, all at BCSD. He holds an education specialist degree from South Carolina State University and recently earned a doctorate degree in education leadership from South Carolina State University.

Dickson has 28 years of educational experience, 27 of which serving BCSD. She holds an education specialist degree from The Citadel. LaVan has 17 years of educational experience, 14 of which serving BCSD. She holds an education specialist/leadership degree and a doctorate degree in educational leadership, both from Liberty University.