USCB’s Montie wins award for excellence in Scientific Research

Dr. Eric W. Montie, a member of the Department of Natural Sciences at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, received a 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Scientific Research at a Predominately Undergraduate Institution. This statewide award recognizes Montie’s strong research program in soundscape ecology, which focuses on estuaries.

Since 2013 Montie’s lab has been recording the underwater soundscape of the May River in Bluffton. From 2017 to 2019 his team expanded soundscape monitoring to Charleston Harbor, Chechessee Creek, Colleton River, and the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.