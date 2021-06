The town councils of Bluffton and Hilton Head approved final readings of their fiscal year 2022 budgets. Bluffton’s budget ($40,132,070) reflects an 8.5% decrease compared to 2021, according to the town of Bluffton. The proposed budget keeps the property tax millage the same at 38.5. The budget supports a nearly $11.6 million Capital Improvement Program and adds eight full-time positions, according to a Bluffton news release.

The town of Hilton Head’s proposed budget ($96,838,322) includes no millage rate increase (28.1 mills). The budget supports a $28 million Capital Improvement Program and expands the town’s fire-rescue staff with the addition of three firefighters and provides for updating public safety equipment, a Hilton Head news release said.