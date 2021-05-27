Community Connection

The Low Country Kappa Delta Alumnae chapter raised nearly $1,600 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association of Beaufort (CAPA). Thirty KDs, their friends and families walked together on Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach. More than 50 individuals, families and teams also walked “virtually” or in their own neighborhoods. The fundraiser also raised nearly $400 for National Kappa Delta’s Shamrock Project in support of Prevent Child Abuse America. To date, Kappa Deltas have donated more than $26 million to prevent child abuse in this country.

HILTON HEAD HOSPITAL GIVES BACK TO NONPROFITS

Hilton Head Hospital’s medical staff donated $10,000 to local nonprofits. Bluffton Self Help, Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head, Sandalwood Food Pantry, and Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head each received a portion of the $10,000 gift.

HOSPICE CARE OF THE LOWCOUNTRY HELPS GRANT PATIENT’S WISH

Hospice Care of the Lowcountry helped fulfill a final wish for a Hilton Head resident. Joseph Eagers Jr., 95, recently visited Tower Beach in Sea Pines for the final time, at his daughter Jan’s direction, a news release said. Melanie Carver, RN, and Maggie Clark arranged for All About Medical to escort Eagers, Jan, and his care team to the beach. The trip was made possible through the We Honor Veterans program provided by Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

“I feel complete peace and no regrets regarding the last days of my father’s life. It was very important to me to share this last adventure with my Dad,” Jan said.

SEA PINES FITNESS CENTER TOP RANKED

The fitness center at Sea Pines Country Club is ranked among the Top 50 Fitness and Wellness Centers in the U.S. by Club + Resort Business (C + RB). The center is ranked No. 37. The fitness center was expanded from 2,500 to 7,300 square feet in 2019. C + RB covers the operations and management staff at country clubs, city clubs, yacht clubs and resorts that operate club-like facilities.

MARTINIS AT THE MANSION RAISES $2,000 FOR NONPROFIT

The Martinis at the Mansion networking social raised $2,000 for the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. The event was hosted by the Mansion on Forsyth Park in partnership with iHeartRadio Savannah and Good Cause Marketing. Bluffton Candles donated a portion of its sales to the Rape Crisis Center.

NOTECARD FUNDRAISER FOR ALL SAINTS GARDEN TOUR

After canceling the 2021 All Saints Garden Tour, All Saints Episcopal Church has created a collection of note cards to raise funds. The cards feature artwork from eight of its past garden tour posters. The packets of cards are offered for a donation of $20 (or more) to benefit Family Promise of Beaufort Co., Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour, The Hunger Coalition of the Lowcountry (HHI Backpack Buddies), Antioch Educational Center (Jasper Co. Backpack Buddies), Crossroads Community Support Services (BackPack Buddies of Bluffton), and St. Stephen’s UMC Outreach Foodbank. The garden owners scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 tours have agreed to be on the 2022 tour. To learn more, visit allsaintsgardentour.com.

HILTON HEAD SYMPHONY PERFORMS AT CELEBRATION PARK

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra presented an outdoor pops concert in April at the new Lowcountry Celebration Park at Coligny. More than 400 socially distanced patrons enjoyed “A Symphony Celebration!” a program that included music by George Gershwin, Dizzy Gillespie, Scott Joplin and others. Vocalist Kimberly Hawkey, pianist Assaf Gleizner, and saxophonist Daniel Dickinson joined HHSO Music Director John Morris Russell and HHSO members, who were also distanced on the Pavilion stage, a news release said.

PEACOCK SUBARU DONATES NEARLY $10,000 TO BLUFFTON JASPER VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE

Peacock Subaru Hilton Head presented $9,994.20 to Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine at the end of its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign. The Share the Love event was held at the end of 2020 when the dealership invited each Subaru buyer to designate a portion of their purchase price to benefit either a national nonprofit organization or Peacock Subaru’s hometown charity.

RBC HERITAGE IMPLEMENTS CLOSED LOOP RECYCLING

The Heritage Classic Foundation team worked with Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2021 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing to enhance the PGA TOUR golf tournament’s can and bottle recycling program.

Volunteers from the Bluffton High School Football team collected more than 45 yards of aluminum and polyethylene terephthalate plastic (PET) during the tournament. In partnership with Clemson University and Coca-Cola Consolidated, the university will process those used bottles and cans so they can be made into new bottles and cans.

BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL CADET RECEIVES AWARD FROM DAR

Cadet Rosa Vega, in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Bluffton High School, was presented with a National Society Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) Bronze ROTC medal, award and monetary gift by the Emily Geiger DAR Chapter. JROTC medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC SCHOOL’S BETA CLUB RAISES FUNDS FOR PAL

The Beta Club at St. Francis Catholic School organized a free car wash with donations benefitting Palmetto Animal League. They raised over $700 to support PAL’s No Kill Rescue Programs. Beta Club’s mission is to encourage and reward academic achievement and promote qualities that develop high moral character and leadership.