Lowcountry Schools Win State Titles

The Lowcountry is home to title-winning teams. Hilton Head Christian Academy recently won SCISA Class AA state boys golf and girls soccer titles. The golf team defeated Palmetto Christian on the Hackler Golf Course in Conway. The girls soccer team defeated Christian Academy 3-0 at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. HHCA golfer Max Green also won an individual title. He shot a 36-hole total of 4-under 140.

The soccer team was led in the state final by goals from Addy Lentz, Devon Yarde and Bless Hurtado.

Hilton Head Prep’s boys tennis team won the SCISA Class AAA state crown with a 6-0 victory over Cardinal Newman.

The team finished the season 13-0.