Hilton Head Island Airport Flight Instructor Named District Honoree

Charles “Chuck” Copley of Hilton Head Island was recently recognized as the District Honoree for 2020 General Aviation Flight Instructor of the Year at the South Carolina Aviation Association Conference.
Copley is also a recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
A flight instructor for more than 50 years, Copley was nominated by a flight examiner who observed how well qualified his students were. As a recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, Copley is recognized for his 50 years of piloting experience with a perfect safety record.