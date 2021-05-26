Hilton Head Island Facemask Ordinance Expires

The Hilton Head Island ordinance requiring people to wear a face covering inside commercial buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19 expired after Town Council voted not to extend it. Town Council encouraged the public to continue taking preventative measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The ordinance was set to end May 16 but ended immediately May 12 after Gov. Henry McMaster’s order restricting local mask mandates.

“We want to thank our residents, businesses and visitors for complying with our mask mandate and other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Mayor John McCann.

Face masks are optional in public schools after the state’s Department of Education released new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Beaufort County’s school district said it will follow the guidelines, which give parents and guardians the option to decide whether their children should wear a mask inside school buildings.