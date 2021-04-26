PHOTOS of the MONTH

HAVE AN INCREDIBLE PHOTO TO SHARE? WE’D LOVE TO SEE IT. SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS TO EDITOR@HILTONHEADMONTHLY.COM

1. Azaleas bloom on the grounds of the Church of the Cross on Calhoun Street in Bluffton as captured by Bob Koenig.

2. The sun sets during a Bluffton Oyster Company oyster roast, as photographed by Amy Smyth.

3. Bill Adair captures the lighthouse in this photo from the beach adjacent to the 18th fairway of Harbour Town Golf Links.

4. Lorrie Lapollo captured this sunset on Skull Creek behind the Bayshore community.

5. Sibling baby alligators took a nap on the nature walkway off Hidden Cypress clubhouse in Sun City. The image was captured by Richard Miller.

6. Sunrise at Hilton Head Island Beach as photographed by Gail Sherman.

7. A pelican was enjoying the sun when Dean Hager took this picture from his boat in the Port Royal Sound near Skull Creek.