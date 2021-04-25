Grant to Support Area Cybersecurity Regional Plan

The University of South Carolina Beaufort and partners have received a $1.3 million federal grant to develop programs at the South Coast Cyber Center. The grant was awarded to the non-profit South Coast Cyber Center, which is a partnership among the University of South Carolina Beaufort, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Beaufort Digital Corridor, city of Beaufort and Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, and with business leaders. The South Coast Cyber Center aims to help recent graduates, exiting military personnel, and members of the community attain high-paying jobs by delivering affordable and relevant cybersecurity education and training.