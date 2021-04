Paul Ianuario has been named chief judge of the 2021 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival. He was the 2018 Honored Collector. Ianuario is a retired engineer who spent more than 40 years in the automotive supplier industry and has degrees in engineering, mathematics and physics. He is on the steering committees and boards of several major automotive museums, according to the Concours d’Elegance.