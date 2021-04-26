Sea Pines Names Director of Sports Operations

John Farrell has been named director of sports operations at The Sea Pines Resort. Cary Corbitt, vice president of sports and operations, is retiring in May after a 44-year career at the resort. Farrell will be responsible for all golf operations in addition to overseeing golf operations for the RBC Heritage, tennis operations, and the longstanding relationship with the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy, a news release said. Corbitt joined The Sea Pines Resort in 1977 as a golf professional at the original Plantation Club. Corbitt has overseen sports, retail and resort operations, as well as special projects including golf course and clubhouse renovations.