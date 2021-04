A Hilton Head Island resident bought a Powerball ticket in honor of her late mother and won $1 million, the S.C. Education Lottery said. The winner purchased 10 Powerball quick picks at the Speedway store on William Hilton Parkway on St. Patrick’s Day. The first five numbers matched to win her prize. The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. For selling the ticket, Speedway received a commission of $10,000.