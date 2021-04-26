USCB Plans move to NCAA Division II

The University of South Carolina Beaufort has accepted an invitation to join the Peach Belt Conference in NCAA Division II. Upon acceptance of the NCAA Division II provisional process, USCB will begin competing with full conference schedules beginning with the 2022-23 seasons.

USCB sponsors 11 sports: five for men and six for women. All of which are sponsored by the Peach Belt Conference, except for men’s and women’s indoor track and field.

The Sand Sharks will compete for PBC men’s championships in baseball, cross country, golf and track and field, while the women will compete in cross country, golf, track and field, soccer and softball.

Athletic director Quin Monahan said the university plans to add men’s and women’s basketball.

“Joining the Peach Belt Conference and NCAA Division II is another step in this direction for our student athletes and for all USCB Sand Sharks,” said USCB chancellor Dr. Al M. Panu. The school, which began its athletics program in 2007, has been competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.