Bluffton Elementary School Sets Guinness World Record

Red Cedar Elementary School set the Guinness world record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion. On April 5, the school toppled 3,730 cereal boxes. The previous record was 3,416 boxes. The school collected 6,153 boxes, all of which will be donated to Bluffton Self Help with a handwritten message from a student attached to each one, the school said.

“This was fantastic,” Red Cedar Principal Kathy Corley said. “Lots of excitement. Lots of enthusiasm.”

Kimberly Hall of Bluffton Self Help estimates the donations will provide close to 40,000 meals to those in need.

“It’s very meaningful and just spectacular to be part of this whole process,” she said.