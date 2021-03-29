Hilton Head Legends headed to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis icons and Hilton Head residents Dennis Van der Meer and Kerry Melville Reid will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Known as the “teacher of teachers,” Van der Meer founded the Van der Meer Tennis Center on Hilton Head and Professional Tennis Registry. He was named Olympic Developmental Coach of the Year in 1997. Van der Meer, who died in 2019 at 86 years old, will be inducted posthumously. Reid, who lives on the island, will be inducted as part of the Original 9, which was a group of women in 1970 who signed $1 contracts to compete in a new women’s tournament, paving the way for the WTA Tour. The induction ceremony is set for July.