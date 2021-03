A Bluffton woman’s lucky numbers won her a $100,000 prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was bought at the Parker’s No. 33 on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. The numbers for the Feb. 25 drawing were 2-12-15-19-35.

“I was shocked,” said the woman, who was not identified in a news release. Parker’s received a $1,000 commission for selling the ticket. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 games are 1 in 501,942